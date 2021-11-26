Panchkula protests: FIRs against anganwadi workers, vocational teachers

Panchkula police have registered two FIRs against anganwadi workers and vocational teachers who had staged protests in the city on Wednesday.

The first case has been registered against seven anganwadi workers for obstructing the public way. The women who have been booked are Kunj Bhaat, Rajbala, Anupama, Usha Rani, Murti, Bimla Rathi and Manpreet.

More than 1,000 protesters had marched towards the Housing Board, where they were stopped from proceeding further and asked by duty magistrate Vikram Singla and Kalka tehsildar to hand over to them the memorandum to be given to the Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the police said.

On the insistence of the seven women leaders, they were taken to the CM’s residence, where they handed over the memorandum to the OSD to Khattar, who assured them that their demands will be looked into, the police said.

But the protesters did not call off the agitation till late night and blocked the road for nine hours, the police stated.

The second FIR was registered under sections 283 (causing danger, obstruction or, injury in any public way or line of navigation), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC against vocational teachers, who were protesting at Sector 5.

Besides blocking the traffic on the roads leading to Shiksha Sadan, they had also locked three gates of the office, due to which employees were stuck inside, the FIR mentioned.