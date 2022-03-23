Panchkula | Public health department launches mobile van to test water quality

Public health engineering department marked the World Water Day by launching a mobile water testing van to test water samples from across villages.

The main goal of the van is to keep a check on the quality of drinking water received by the residents of the villages.

A press statement released by the administration said the mobile van will cover all villages in the region, adding that work had begun from the Ramgarh division office and the water samples from Barwal were to be tested.

Following that, the van will move to Raipur Rani, Morni, Pinjore and other areas, conducting tests for presence of chemical contamination as well as bacteria. “The purpose is to ensure that the villagers get clean drinking water,” the officials said.

Notably, residents of Chauki village had recently complained about officials turning a blid eye to the region’s tube well pumping highly contaminated water.