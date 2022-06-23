Panchkula records Covid death after nearly four months

Even as the tricity recorded a dip in its Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, Panchkula logged a virus-related fatality after nearly four months.

The patient, a 71-year-old woman from Sector 20, Panchkula, was fully vaccinated, but had multiple health conditions, including hypertension, diabetes and coronary artery disease.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Panchkula’s last fatality was recorded on February 26. As many as 34 people have died due to the infection in Panchkula this year, 75 in Mohali and 85 in Chandigarh.

While Chandigarh’s daily cases dropped from 79 to 36 and Panchkula’s from 43 to 41, Mohali saw its tally rising from 19 to 37. (HT)

Mohali had reported its latest casualty on June 13, while Chandigarh saw its last Covid death on February 26.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, 114 people tested positive for the virus in the tricity on Wednesday, down from 141 the day before.

While Chandigarh’s daily cases dropped from 79 to 36 and Panchkula’s from 43 to 41, Mohali saw its tally rising from 19 to 37.

The positive cases in Chandigarh were detected in Sectors 11, 13, 15, 21, 22, 26, 29, 33, 38, 40, 51, 63, 38 (West), Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Maloya, Mauli Jagran and PGIMER campus.

Despite the drop in daily infections, tricity’s active cases continued to rise. From 732 on Tuesday, the number of positive patients increased to 783 on Wednesday, inching closer towards the 800 mark.

At 387, Chandigarh has the highest number of positive patients. In Mohali, 230 people are still infected and another 166 are recuperating in Panchkula.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}