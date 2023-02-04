Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula resident trying to track package online duped of 19,200

Published on Feb 04, 2023 04:37 AM IST

Complainant Ashwani Kumar told the Panchkula police that he had looked up the customer care number of Blue Dart online to track a package

A person posing as a representative of Blue Dart made the Panchkula resident download AnyDesk app on his mobile phone to trace the package and withdrew the money from his bank account. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Online fraudsters withdrew 19,200 from the bank of a Sector-12 resident who was trying to track a package online.

Complainant Ashwani Kumar said he looked up the customer care number of Blue Dart online to track a package. On speaking to the customer care, he was told to pay 5.

When he refused to make any online payment, the representative made him speak to his supervisor, who made him download AnyDesk app on his mobile phone to trace the package. Suspecting fraud, he disconnected the call and uninstalled the app. But on February 1, he received a text message that 19,200 had been deducted from his account.

On his complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC at the Sector 14 police station.

