Panchkula residents can burst green crackers on Oct 20, 21 for two hours

The Panchkula administration has allowed bursting of green crackers on Diwali (October 20 and 21) between 8 pm and 10 pm.

Enforcing strict regulations, Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta emphasised that the use of crackers is prohibited within a 100-meter radius of silence zones, including hospitals, schools, courts, and religious places.

Crackers with sound level exceeding 125 dB (AI) or 145 dB (C) pk are also restricted. The manufacture, sale, and use of string crackers (series) and those containing Barium salts are completely banned.

DCP Gupta said that these measures, enacted under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), aim to ensure public safety, protect the environment, and maintain peace.

The manufacturers are also directed to clearly label all chemical components on the box and certify that their products meet the standards set by the department of explosives. Violators of this order will face strict legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Temporary licence holders can only sell firecrackers in areas officially designated by the deputy commissioner, and sales from vehicles, shops, or undesignated stalls are prohibited. Furthermore, permanent licences will not be issued without prior permission from the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Following DCP’s orders, Panchkula Police will be on high alert from October 18 to 22. All senior police officials have been instructed to set up nakas (checkpoints) in their areas to inspect vehicles and monitor suspicious individuals.

DCP Gupta emphasised that strict action will be taken against anyone consuming alcohol or intoxicants in any public place. The public is urged to report any suspicious activity or unclaimed object immediately by calling 112 or informing the nearest police station.