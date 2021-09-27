Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula residents decry water shortage

The Citizens’ Welfare Association of Panchkula has once again highlighted the problem of water shortage in various sectors
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Panchkula residents stated that the problem of water shortage has been worsening, either because of power failure or leakage. (HT file)

The Citizens’ Welfare Association of Panchkula has once again highlighted the problem of water shortage in various sectors. The association stated that the water-supply-system in Panchkula has been worsening, either because of power failure or leakage.

It stated that even two decades ago, water supply hours were 4am to 9am and 4pm to 9pm and around two hours in the afternoon. However, for the last five years, it has been reduced to 5am to 9am and 5pm to 9pm, without any supply in the afternoon. The pressure is so low that water hardly reaches ground floor, it stated.

SK Nayar, president of the association, said, “Areas receiving water from Industrial Area Phase 1 water works (Sector 12A and parts of Sectors 14 15 and 19; Phases 1 and 2) are becoming difficult for residents to live in.” He said that there has been no water supply to first and second floors of houses and shops for the last decade.

Nayar said that they have made requests to officials like chief administrator, chief engineer and superintending engineer of HSVP and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta to get the issues resolved, but there has been no improvement.

However, Gupta has denied any such problem of water shortage. He said, “Since the time we have started getting water supply from Kajauli water works, there has been no shortage of water in the district. Rather, we have ample supply. Only those residents are complaining of low pressure at third floor, who have motors in their houses.”

