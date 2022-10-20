Panchkula residents, register your Pitbulls, Rottweilers by October 31 or pay hefty fines

The Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) has directed all those having Pitbulls and Rottweilers to get their dogs registered by October 31, or be ready to pay hefty fines.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said if any dog owner is found in public place with his or her unregistered dog of any of these two breeds, he or she will have to pay ₹5,000 fine the first time, and ₹10,000 the second time.

Also, the owners have to ensure that their pets are fully vaccinated.

“People have to get these two breeds registered before October 31. Pups will not be registered. Whenever pet owners take their dogs out for a walk, they must ensure a token (issued by MC) in their necks,” a press statement issued by the MC read.

So far, only over 400 dogs are registered, of which eight are Pitbulls and 14 are Rottweilers.

MC further said, “Dog owners will also have to give an affidavit to the MC that if their dog bites any human being or animal, then the responsibility will be of the dog owner. He or she will bear the expenses of the treatment and ensure that the person gets the best treatment.” These conditions will not be applicable if there is a dog show in the city.

During the General House meeting of September 29, it was decided to put a ban on these two breeds. But the decision was opposed by the owners of Pitbulls and Rotweilers and they held a protest outside the MC building. After this, it was decided that all those who have dogs of these two breeds must register them before October 31.