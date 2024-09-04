Panchkula: Retired IAF sergeant loses 31 lakh to stock fraud

A retired IFS and a retired sergeant of the Indian Air Force (IAF), was duped of ₹31.05 lakh on the pretext of investing in stocks by online fraudsters in Panchkula. A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered in the cyber crime police station, Panchkula. (HT Photo)

Madal Lal Kapoor of Pinjore told the police that he retired as sergeant from Indian Air Force. He added that he was duped of ₹31.05 lakh on the pretext of investing in stocks.

On June 20, Kapoor was searching on Google App about stock market. On June 27, he was added to a WhatsApp group in which members were discussing about trading in stocks. After his account was opened, Kapoor started trading through the same. He was shown a profit of ₹ 3.50 lakh. However, while attempting to withdraw the money, he was asked to deposit ₹4.91 lakh as commission. Kapoor then realised that he has been duped. A case under Sections 316 (2), 318 (4), 319 (cheating by personation), 336(3) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 340 (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine), and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS was registered in the cyber crime police station.

Retd IFS officer duped

In his complaint, Virbhan Singh Tanwar of DLF Valley, Panchkula, told the police that he is a retired IFS. He added that on August 13, he received a message, which stated that “YONO SBI user your ₹11,890 reward points will expire today.” The message further asked him to redeem the same by clicking on the link. Upon entering the received OTP, Tanwar lost ₹1.67 lakh in two transactions. A case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the BNS was registered in cyber crime police station, Panchkula.