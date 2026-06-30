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Panchkula: Scrap collector assaulted by 3 in Pinjore, suffers head injuries

The motive behind the attack is not known; victim was spotted by a passerby in an injured state when he was taken to Pinjore civil hospital; police tracing the assailants

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 07:26 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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A scrap collector sustained head injuries after three unidentified youths allegedly assaulted him near Haryana urban development authority (HUDA) Road in Pinjore on Saturday.

According to the police, the victim had been living in Kalka for the past five to six years, earned a living by collecting scrap and was reportedly addicted to alcohol. (HT File)
According to the police, the victim had been living in Kalka for the past five to six years, earned a living by collecting scrap and was reportedly addicted to alcohol. (HT File)

According to the FIR, complainant Aman Kumar, a resident of Manakpur Devi Lal Colony, Pinjore, was returning home from Pinjore Garden around 1.30 am on Saturday when he spotted an injured man bleeding profusely outside Pinjore civil hospital.

He rushed the victim to the hospital, where doctors referred him to Kalka civil hospital.

On the way, the injured man identified himself as Arjun and told Aman that three unidentified youths had assaulted him on HUDA Road. A woman accompanying Arjun also said she did not know the attackers.

As Arjun’s condition worsened, he was referred to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, and later shifted to PGIMER, Chandigarh. Doctors found two sharp-edged injuries on his head and later declared him unfit to give a statement.

Police said Arjun had been living in Kalka for the past five to six years, earned a living by collecting scrap and was reportedly addicted to alcohol. He did not own a mobile phone and often slept in open places.

 
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