Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula Sector 28 residents oppose opening of liquor vend
chandigarh news

Panchkula Sector 28 residents oppose opening of liquor vend

The residents of Panchkula Sector 28 said the proposed liquor vend and tavern is hardly 100 metres away from the houses and in-front of the temporary bus stop buses pick up and drop students
Panchkula Sector 28 residents opposed the opening of a liquor vend in the neighbourhood. (HT FIle)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 03:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

The Sector 28 residents’ welfare associations (RWA) have given a written representation to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) opposing the opening of a liquor vend and tavern in their residential area.

Speaking about the same, association president Mahender Singh Balhara said, “We have come to know that the HSVP has permitted the opening of liquor vend and Tavern (Ahata) in the residential zone of Sector-28 Panchkula. Even the structural work for setting up of Liquor vend has already been started just adjacent to the Vita Milk booth in sector-28 in front of the community centre.”

The residents said the proposed vend and tavern is hardly 100 metres away from the houses in the sector and in-front of the temporary bus stop, where the school buses pick up and drop students in the morning and afternoon.

“Through this representation, we wish to bring to your knowledge that permitting liquor vend at such close proximity would not only spoil the peaceful atmosphere of the sector but would also create nuisance for them. People, especially women, would not be able to walk on the road of the sector in the evening fearing nuisance from the drunkards,” the association representatives said.

RELATED STORIES

Stating that the children will have a bad impact, hence, residents strongly oppose the permission given by HSVP to open a liquor vend in Sector 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP