Panchkula: Sector 9 residents protest over liquor vend in inner market

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 16, 2023 07:33 AM IST

Residents of Sector 9 protested the opening of a liquor vend in their inner market. A meeting was held beforehand to discuss the issue.

Residents of Sector 9 organised a protest on Saturday after a liquor vend was opened in the inner market of the sector.

Members of House Owners’ Welfare Association, Sector 9, holding a protest against the opening of a liquor vend in the sector’s inner market in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Before the protest, a meeting was held between municipal councillor from Ward number 4, Sonia Sood, Sector 9 House Owners’ Welfare Association (HOWA) president Jairaja Garg, 30 residents, HOWA executive members, and temple and Arya Samaj representatives.

Jairaja Garg said in the meeting, it was decided that symbolic protest will be organised for 30 minutes and a memorandum to close or shift the vend will be handed over to the deputy commissioner. He added that further course of action will be decided once they get a reply from the DC.

