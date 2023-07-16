Panchkula: Sector 9 residents protest over liquor vend in inner market

Residents of Sector 9 organised a protest on Saturday after a liquor vend was opened in the inner market of the sector.

Members of House Owners’ Welfare Association, Sector 9, holding a protest against the opening of a liquor vend in the sector’s inner market in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Before the protest, a meeting was held between municipal councillor from Ward number 4, Sonia Sood, Sector 9 House Owners’ Welfare Association (HOWA) president Jairaja Garg, 30 residents, HOWA executive members, and temple and Arya Samaj representatives.

Jairaja Garg said in the meeting, it was decided that symbolic protest will be organised for 30 minutes and a memorandum to close or shift the vend will be handed over to the deputy commissioner. He added that further course of action will be decided once they get a reply from the DC.