Panchkula: Snatchers strike Sector 9 twice in 1 hour

Two motorcycle-borne snatchers struck twice within one hour in Sector 9, Panchkula, driving away with purses of two women.
In her complaint, Sushma Dogra, 51, of Sector 16, Panchkula, told police that she was going to Sector 9 for some personal work. She was carrying bags with both her hands. When she reached the sector, two persons on a motorcycle came from behind and snatched her bag which was carrying two mobile phones and ₹1,500 cash, she added. A case under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Sector 5 police station, Panchkula.
In another complaint, Anita, 34, of Sector 4, Panchkula, told police that she works as a beautician and operates from home. Anita said she had gone to give services to a customer in Sector 9, Panchkula. When she reached a private school near the Sector, two persons on a motorcycle came from behind and snatched her purse. A case under Section 304 of the BNS was registered at the Sector 5 police station.
Both the victims were targeted between 3pm-4 pm. As per the victims, the pillion rider, wearing a red t-shirt, snatched their purses while the one driving the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.