Panchkula: Snatchers strike Sector 9 twice in 1 hour

Two motorcycle-borne snatchers struck twice within one hour in Sector 9, Panchkula, driving away with purses of two women. A case under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Sector 5 police station, Panchkula. (iStock)

In her complaint, Sushma Dogra, 51, of Sector 16, Panchkula, told police that she was going to Sector 9 for some personal work. She was carrying bags with both her hands. When she reached the sector, two persons on a motorcycle came from behind and snatched her bag which was carrying two mobile phones and ₹1,500 cash, she added. A case under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Sector 5 police station, Panchkula.

In another complaint, Anita, 34, of Sector 4, Panchkula, told police that she works as a beautician and operates from home. Anita said she had gone to give services to a customer in Sector 9, Panchkula. When she reached a private school near the Sector, two persons on a motorcycle came from behind and snatched her purse. A case under Section 304 of the BNS was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

Both the victims were targeted between 3pm-4 pm. As per the victims, the pillion rider, wearing a red t-shirt, snatched their purses while the one driving the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.