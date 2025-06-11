Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
Panchkula: Snatchers target two women in Sector 15, flee with gold chains

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 11, 2025 09:44 AM IST

Both the cases of snatching have been registered at the Sector-14 police station and investigations are underway, said Panchkula police

Two separate snatching incidents targeting women were reported in Sector 15 on Monday and Tuesday, with thieves making off with gold chains worth around 2.35 lakh.

Panchkula police have registered cases under relevant sections at Sector-14 police station. (HT File)
Panchkula police have registered cases under relevant sections at Sector-14 police station. (HT File)

Both cases have been registered at the Sector-14 police station and investigations are underway.

In the first incident on Tuesday morning around 6am, Monika, 28, a Sector 15 resident, was on a morning walk with her sister when two bike-borne assailants approached them near the Sector 15/16 dividing road. The pillion rider snatched her gold chain and fled. Monika noted that one accused had his face covered, while the other wore a helmet.

A similar incident occurred on Monday evening when Mamta Sharma, 45, another Sector 15 resident, was returning home from the market. As she walked near a park, a man snatched her chain and escaped on a waiting motorcycle. She could not note the vehicle’s registration number.

Police have registered cases under relevant sections.

