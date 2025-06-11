Panchkula: Snatchers target two women in Sector 15, flee with gold chains

Two separate snatching incidents targeting women were reported in Sector 15 on Monday and Tuesday, with thieves making off with gold chains worth around ₹2.35 lakh. Panchkula police have registered cases under relevant sections at Sector-14 police station. (HT File)

In the first incident on Tuesday morning around 6am, Monika, 28, a Sector 15 resident, was on a morning walk with her sister when two bike-borne assailants approached them near the Sector 15/16 dividing road. The pillion rider snatched her gold chain and fled. Monika noted that one accused had his face covered, while the other wore a helmet.

A similar incident occurred on Monday evening when Mamta Sharma, 45, another Sector 15 resident, was returning home from the market. As she walked near a park, a man snatched her chain and escaped on a waiting motorcycle. She could not note the vehicle’s registration number.

