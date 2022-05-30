Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula | Stray animals reclaim Jhurriwala forest land day after central panel’s visit
chandigarh news

Panchkula | Stray animals reclaim Jhurriwala forest land day after central panel’s visit

On the day of the visit of the four-member expert appraisal committee of the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change green drapes had covered the garbage dump, a metal wall hid the unsightly choe, stray animals were conspicuous by their absence and sanitary workers donned neon-green protective jackets, yellow hard hats and boots
Violating norms, the civic body had converted 12 acre forest land into a dumping ground, which posed a severe threat to wildlife and people living in the vicinity (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on May 30, 2022 03:06 AM IST
ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula

A day after the municipal corporation pulled out all the stops to impress the environment ministry panel during its visit to the Jhurriwala forest land, which has been converted into a dump, it was business as usual on Sunday with stray cattle feeding on trash and packs of dogs roaming the area.

On the day of the visit of the four-member expert appraisal committee of the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change green drapes had covered the garbage dump, a metal wall hid the unsightly choe, stray animals were conspicuous by their absence and sanitary workers donned neon-green protective jackets, yellow hard hats and boots. The protective gear, which the waste pickers had uniformed themselves the previous day, were only donned by some.

Violating norms, the civic body had converted 12 acre forest land into a dumping ground, which posed a severe threat to wildlife and people living in the vicinity. The civic body had set up a solid waste management plant on the site and the team had come to inspect the site, after the MC filed for clearance from the environment department.

RELATED STORIES

Usually, the area remains flooded with stray cattle, dogs, peacocks, and migratory birds. On occasion, leopards’ kill is also found hanging from the trees on the dumping ground.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanbir Dhaliwal

Tanbir Dhaliwal is a correspondent at Chandigarh. She covers health and business.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP