Panchkula: Travel agent booked for 1L fraud

Panchkula The Chandimandir police have registered an FIR against an immigration agent for defrauding a woman of ₹1.45 lakh on the pretext of arranging a visa for her. Complainant Soniya Begum, a resident of Billa village in Chandimandir, alleged that she paid money to Asjad Chaudhary, a resident of Sarsawa in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, in 2024, but he neither arranged the visa nor returned the ₹1.45 lakh.

The investigation has been transferred to the anti-immigration fraud unit, Panchkula. (HT FILE)

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After she approached the Haryana CM window, police called both parties in December 2024 when the accused allegedly gave a written assurance to return ₹80,000 by January 29, while claiming that the remaining ₹65,000 had been spent on documentation and that he would provide supporting proof, the FIR mentioned. The complainant alleged that no such proof was ever produced and no payment was made.

She stated that she had borrowed ₹1 lakh at 7% interest to arrange the payment and continues to bear the financial burden. Following an inquiry, the Chandimandir police registered an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 24 of the Emigration Act on Sunday. The investigation has been transferred to the anti-immigration fraud unit, Panchkula.

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