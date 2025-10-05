Panchkula: Tribunal awards ₹49 lakh relief to home guard’s family

The Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT), presided over by Ved Parkash Sirohi, has awarded ₹49.47 lakh compensation to the family of a 33-year-old home guard volunteer who was run over by a truck while he was heading to duty in October 2024. The claim petition was filed last year by victim Sandeep Kumar’s 61-year-old mother, 31-year-old wife, and two minor children (aged three and one), residents of Chandimandir village. (iStock)

The claim petition was filed last year by victim Sandeep Kumar’s 61-year-old mother, 31-year-old wife, and two minor children (aged three and one), residents of Chandimandir village.

As per the claim, on October 21, 2024, around 9 pm, Kumar was travelling on his motorcycle from his checkpoint duty at Chunna Bhati, Chandimandir, towards Panchkula for VIP duty. When he reached the overbridge near the Chandimandir toll plaza, a truck, bearing registration number PB-65-BE-6402, driven in a rash, negligent, and high-speed manner, hit his motorcycle from the back. Due to the impact, Kumar fell to the ground and sustained multiple grievous injuries. He was taken to the Panchkula civil hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

It was later found that the offending truck was driven by Sukhwinder Singh of Solan and was registered in the name of Apar Kirpa Transport Company, Mohali.

During the hearing, it was revealed that the truck driver was under the influence of liquor at the time of the accident, a clear violation of the insurance policy’s terms and conditions. Consequently, the tribunal absolved the insurance company from its liability to pay the compensation to the petitioners. Instead, the driver and owner of the truck have been directed to jointly pay the compensation along with 6% interest.