Panchkula: Trio who kidnapped minor girl jailed for 4 years

A local court has awarded three people, including a woman, four years in jail for kidnapping a minor girl in Panchkula in 2021.

Acting on the mother’s complaint, Panchkula police had registered a case under Sections 363, 365, 370 (4) (trafficking of a minor) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on the convicts, identified as Titri Devi, Laxman Bansal and Raju. They were found guilty under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code.

On April 4, 2021, police received a wireless message regarding a missing girl child. As they reached the spot in Khuda Jassu, Chandigarh, the girl’s mother shared that she was an attendant in Sector 15, Chandigarh, and had two children.

When she returned from work, her son was at home, but her daughter was missing.

As she had lived at the PGIMER gurdwara for three months for the treatment of her daughter, she went there to look for her. After no success, she alerted the police.

Acting on her complaint, police had registered a case under Sections 363, 365, 370 (4) (trafficking of a minor) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.

During investigation, the child was traced and the accused were arrested for kidnapping her.

