Panchkula: Two held for attempted murder

Police on Sunday have arrested two residents of Rajiv Colony, Panchkula, for attempting to murder a Mauli Complex resident.

Police said the incident took place on Friday evening when the complainant, Azad, was headed to the community centre in Mauli Complex from Panchkula at around 6 pm. When he reached the main road of Rajiv Colony, the two accused, identified as Vijay alias Khaj and Vikas, along with a third person, attacked him. The group had gotten into an argument with the victim on Diwali night over bursting crackers and had damaged his motorcycle.

The group blocked his way before attacking him with iron rods before fleeing. A case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

Police arrested Vijay and Vikas on Sunday evening. They will be produced in court on Monday.