Panchkula: Two men arrested for murder, trying to dispose of body

Though the men managed to flee, even trying to run over the Panchkula cops with their car, they were arrested later
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Both men belong to Dera Bassi; were trying to dispose of body on Morni road in Panchkula.

The Panchkula police have arrested two men for murder after they were caught trying to dispose of a body in a forest area on the Morni road late on Monday night.

Though the men managed to flee at the time, even trying to run over the cops with their car, they were nabbed on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Rajiv, 34, who was unemployed and resided in Dera Bassi. The accused, Jaspal and Gurvinder, are also in their 30s and reside in Dera Bassi, said police.

Police are not yet clear about the motive behind the murder and will be seeking the duo’s remand when they are produced in court on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, a police team was on patrol duty on the Morni road when it spotted a few men standing next to a car around 11:30pm. As the team tried to question the men, they sat in the car and fled, while trying to run over the cops. Later, police found a body in the bushes.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

