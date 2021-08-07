Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula unit behind chemical discharge in Dhakoli rivulet: PPCB
chandigarh news

Panchkula unit behind chemical discharge in Dhakoli rivulet: PPCB

A day after Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan ordered an inquiry into the incident of suspected chemical factory discharge, which turned a seasonal rivulet’s water red in Dhakoli, a team of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) identified the source of the leak as an industrial unit
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:52 AM IST
The inquiry established the fact that the main source of the suspected chemical leak was a paper mill in Panchkula’s Industrial Area 1 (HT File Photo)

A day after Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan ordered an inquiry into the incident of suspected chemical factory discharge, which turned a seasonal rivulet’s water red in Dhakoli, a team of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) identified the source of the leak as an industrial unit.

Dayalan said the inquiry established the fact that the main source of the suspected chemical leak was a paper mill in Panchkula’s Industrial Area 1. “This is a clear case of violation of norms and stern action is being recommended against the unit. The case would be raised on different official levels as the matter relates to another state,” he added.

The DC said that the PPCB team was headed by Rantej Sharma under the supervision of executive engineer (environment) Lavneet Dubey, which conducted a thorough probe in collaboration with a team of Haryana State Pollution Control Board. Samples were collected so that a detailed analysis would be conducted, Dayalan said.

The DC said that their teams had been commissioned at the site since Thursday to find out the real source of the chemical and samples of the same had been sent to a lab for analysis. Now, the onus is on the Haryana State Pollution Control Board as the source is situated in their jurisdiction, he added.

Meanwhile, assistant environmental engineer Rantej Sharma said the pipe has already been dismantled and action been recommended to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board team which was also present to find the source of the chemical discharge.

