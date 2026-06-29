A woman has been booked for allegedly abducting two minor girls from Pinjore and administering a stupefying substance before abandoning them at a hotel in Chandigarh, Pinjore police said on Sunday.

Sections 123 (causing hurt to a person by administering poison, or any stupefying, intoxicating, or unwholesome drug) and 140(3) (kidnapping or abduction) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped.

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According to the complaint, the girls went missing on June 19 after the accused, identified as Saniya, allegedly lured them with promises of money and an outing. The motive behind the abduction was not immediately known. A family member of one of the girls mentioned in his complainant that Saniya gave the girls an unknown substance on the way, causing them to lose consciousness. When they regained consciousness the following day, they found themselves in a hotel in Chandigarh. They later managed to return safely.

Questioning the delay in the FIR (registered on June 26), the complainant alleged that although a missing person report was lodged on June 19, no FIR was registered against the accused even after the girls returned home on June 20. It was further alleged that Saniya threatened the girls that they would be harmed in case police officials were informed about the case. The complaint also alleged that Saniya posts photographs on social media posing with firearms and ammunition. The girls and the accused are said to be relatives.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the complaint, the Pinjore police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 123 (causing hurt to a person by administering poison, or any stupefying, intoxicating, or unwholesome drug) and 140(3) (kidnapping or abduction) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the complaint, the Pinjore police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 123 (causing hurt to a person by administering poison, or any stupefying, intoxicating, or unwholesome drug) and 140(3) (kidnapping or abduction) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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