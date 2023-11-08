Panchkula: Yash, Prajna take lead on Day 1 of CBSE National Shooting Championship
Yash Rawat and Prajna Rathi grabbed the lead in the Under-14 pistol event on the first day of the CBSE National Shooting Championship at the Hallmark School shooting range.
Yash took the lead with 364/400 points, while Pranesh Kumar was second with 361/400 points and Hemeshwar was third with 360/400 points in the boys’ U-14 pistol event. In the U-14 women’s pistol event, Prajna took the lead with 369/400 marks. After her, Vanya is in second position with 353/400 marks and Divya is in third position with 350/400 marks.
In the Under-17 women’s pistol event, Varshini secured the top position after scoring 366/400 marks. She is leading while Mishitha is second with 349/400 marks and Aditi stands third with 329/400 marks. Daksh Choudhary is leading in the men’s pistol event with 380/400 marks. Nevaan has taken second place with 379/400 marks and Darvesh has taken third place with 377/400 marks. Devina is leading in the Under-19 women’s event with 357/400 marks.
Anjana took the lead in the Air Rifle Under-14 women’s event and has 411.2 points in her account. Mohali’s Ushneek stood second with 406.2 points and Punya stood third with 401.9 points.