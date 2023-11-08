Panchkula: Yash, Prajna take lead on Day 1 of CBSE National Shooting Championship

Yash Rawat and Prajna Rathi grabbed the lead in the Under-14 pistol event on the first day of the CBSE National Shooting Championship at the Hallmark School shooting range. Players in action during the CBSE National Shooting Championship at Hallmark School in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

Yash took the lead with 364/400 points, while Pranesh Kumar was second with 361/400 points and Hemeshwar was third with 360/400 points in the boys’ U-14 pistol event. In the U-14 women’s pistol event, Prajna took the lead with 369/400 marks. After her, Vanya is in second position with 353/400 marks and Divya is in third position with 350/400 marks.

In the Under-17 women’s pistol event, Varshini secured the top position after scoring 366/400 marks. She is leading while Mishitha is second with 349/400 marks and Aditi stands third with 329/400 marks. Daksh Choudhary is leading in the men’s pistol event with 380/400 marks. Nevaan has taken second place with 379/400 marks and Darvesh has taken third place with 377/400 marks. Devina is leading in the Under-19 women’s event with 357/400 marks.

Anjana took the lead in the Air Rifle Under-14 women’s event and has 411.2 points in her account. Mohali’s Ushneek stood second with 406.2 points and Punya stood third with 401.9 points.

