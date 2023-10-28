Panchkula youngster’s hatrick steals the show at the Asian Shooting Championship

Tricity shooters Raiza Dhillon and Bhavtegh Gill cornered glory by bagging podium finishes at the 15th Asian Shooting Championship being held in Changwon, Korea.

Panchkula’s Raiza Dhillon with her Asian Shooting Championship medals. (HT Photo)

Panchkula’s Raiza won gold medal in the junior skeet mixed team event partnering Harmehar Singh Lally on Friday.

The Indian duo defeated their opponents from China in the final 39-29.

Earlier on Thursday, 19-year-old Raiza had won the junior women’s skeet silver. She returned to claim golds in the team competition for the same discipline, combining with Mufaddal Deesawala and Sanjana Sood.

The youngster carried her solid form from the recently-held Junior World Championship in July 2023 held at the same venue at Changwon South Korea where she had bagged a silver medal.

Razia is coached by former shooter Amrinder Cheema.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh’s Bhavtegh picked up the silver medal in the junior men’s skeet event.

