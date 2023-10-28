Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula youngster’s hatrick steals the show at the Asian Shooting Championship

Panchkula youngster’s hatrick steals the show at the Asian Shooting Championship

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 28, 2023 07:31 AM IST

Panchkula’s Raiza won gold in the junior skeet teams and mixed team and a silver in the individual events at the Asian Shooting Championship

Tricity shooters Raiza Dhillon and Bhavtegh Gill cornered glory by bagging podium finishes at the 15th Asian Shooting Championship being held in Changwon, Korea.

Panchkula’s Raiza Dhillon with her Asian Shooting Championship medals. (HT Photo)

Panchkula’s Raiza won gold medal in the junior skeet mixed team event partnering Harmehar Singh Lally on Friday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Indian duo defeated their opponents from China in the final 39-29.

Earlier on Thursday, 19-year-old Raiza had won the junior women’s skeet silver. She returned to claim golds in the team competition for the same discipline, combining with Mufaddal Deesawala and Sanjana Sood.

The youngster carried her solid form from the recently-held Junior World Championship in July 2023 held at the same venue at Changwon South Korea where she had bagged a silver medal.

Razia is coached by former shooter Amrinder Cheema.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh’s Bhavtegh picked up the silver medal in the junior men’s skeet event.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gold medal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP