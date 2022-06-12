Panchkula-based realtor alleges death threat call from Goldy Brar gang
A Sector 6-based property dealer has alleged that he received death threat calls from the Goldy Brar gang.
Police have registered a case of criminal intimidation and launched a probe.
The complainant wrote to the commissioner of police that he received a phone call from an international number on WhatsApp on June 10. Claiming to be Kala Singh of “Goldy gang”, the caller said he had been paid to kill him.
The complainant immediately disconnected the call, which was followed by four more calls, which he didn’t answer.
Two minutes later, he received another phone call from an Indian number. The caller, who he realised was the same man who called earlier, hurled abuses and threatened him of dire consequences.
Following the complaint, police registered a case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 7 police station on Friday night. ACP Aman Kumar said the possibility of Brar’s involvement seemed to be too bleak. But they had launched an investigation.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics