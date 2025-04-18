Panchkula: Bike owner slapped with 32,500 fine for noisy exhaust

The local police have launched a crackdown against motorists violating traffic rules and causing public disturbances. The action came on the directions of Panchkula commissioner of police Rakesh Kumar Arya after multiple complaints from local residents. (HT Photo for representation)

Acting on complaints about motorcycles creating loud and firecracker-like noises, police impounded a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle at the main market in Kalka and slapped a total fine of ₹32,500 on the owner.

The violations included creating loud noise and driving without a silencer, among others, shared sub-inspector Narendra Kumar, the Surajpur traffic in-charge.

Another motorcycle was also fined ₹10,500 for similar traffic violations.

The action came on the directions of Panchkula commissioner of police Rakesh Kumar Arya after multiple complaints from local residents. He said such steps against lawbreakers will continue and urged citizens to follow traffic rules, and help maintain peace and security in the city.