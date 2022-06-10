Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Sub-inspector suspended on corruption charges
chandigarh news

Panchkula: Sub-inspector suspended on corruption charges

Action against sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh came following a departmental inquiry by ACP Raj Kumar
Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh was suspended after a resident complained that he was demanding bribe to help him settle a monetary dispute. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 02:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Panchkula commissioner of police Hanif Qureshi on Thursday suspended a sub-inspector, who is in-charge of the Sector-25 police post, over allegations of corruption.

Action against sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh came following a departmental inquiry by ACP Raj Kumar.

The ACP said a resident had complained that the SI was demanding bribe to help him settle a monetary dispute. An inquiry was conducted and 30,000 in cash were recovered.

The ACP submitted a detailed report, following which the commissioner of police suspended the SI with immediate effect. Orders have also been issued for an intensive departmental inquiry.

