Panchkula: Sub-inspector suspended on corruption charges

Panchkula commissioner of police Hanif Qureshi on Thursday suspended a sub-inspector, who is in-charge of the Sector-25 police post, over allegations of corruption.

Action against sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh came following a departmental inquiry by ACP Raj Kumar.

The ACP said a resident had complained that the SI was demanding bribe to help him settle a monetary dispute. An inquiry was conducted and ₹30,000 in cash were recovered.

The ACP submitted a detailed report, following which the commissioner of police suspended the SI with immediate effect. Orders have also been issued for an intensive departmental inquiry.