Pandit Birju Maharaj honoured at Pracheen Kala Kendra’s baithak

Pracheen Kala Kendra has organised its 272nd baithak in which Pandit Birju Maharaj’s son, grandson and granddaughter-in-law had dance performances. The event was organised at the ML. Koser Indoor Auditorium of the Kendra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The baithak was held to honour Pandit Birju Maharaj, who was awarded the Guru ML Koser Award by the Kendra in the year 2011 .

The event commenced with a solo performance of Shiva stuti by Tribhuvan Maharaj. He presented a kathak performance in composition based on braj taal, which was followed by a traditional kathak dance in teen tals. He was accompanied on stage by Rahul Vishwakarma on tabla, Jayavardhan Dadhich for vocals and Waris Khan on sarangi.

The event also featured performances by young artists of Birju Maharaj Parampara, Rahul Monga, Shailja Panchkas and Taran Garg. Tribhuvan Maharaj and Rajni Maharaj also performed a duet.

The event was concluded with baithaki bhav by Pandit Jaikishan Maharaj. Kendra registrar Shobha Kausar honoured the artists.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}