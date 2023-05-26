Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: Water released from Pandoh Dam after increase in level due to unseasonal rain

Himachal: Water released from Pandoh Dam after increase in level due to unseasonal rain

ByPress Trust of India
May 26, 2023 04:17 PM IST

In warning issued by Bhakra Beas Management Board, people told not to go near the Beas river in Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra districts

Water is being released from Himachal Pradesh’s Pandoh Dam after an increase in its level due to unseasonal rain, officials said on Friday, warning people not to go near the Beas river in Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra districts.

The warning was issued by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and it has informed the administrations of the three districts about it, a spokesperson said in Hamirpur. The state received 92.1 mm of rainfall in May this year, an excess of 70%, against the normal rainfall of 54.3 mm from May 1 to 26, according to officials.

Melting of snow has also contributed to increase in the water level in the dam. A study by the State Centre on Climate Change on variation in snow cover showed that in April 2023, the area under snow cover in the Beas basin was 39% as compared to 51% in 2022.

The study also said seasonal snow cover of the Chenab, Beas, Ravi and Sutlej river basins in Himachal Pradesh has declined by 10% in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22.

The Pandoh Lake is created by the dam and is located about 19km upstream from Mandi town on the Beas river.

himachal pradesh beas river
