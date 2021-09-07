Panel formed to look into Delhi Police ‘atrocities’ on farmers, youth submits report

A special committee of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, constituted for probing into the atrocities by Delhi Police on farmers, youth and others in the aftermath of incidents on January 26, on Tuesday submitted its report to speaker Rana KP Singh.

A spokesperson of the state assembly said this committee was constituted by the speaker following demands of members on March 5. The committee was formally constituted on March 30, with Kuldeep Singh Vaid as its chairperson and MLAs Kulbir Singh Zira, Fatehjung Singh Bajwa, Sarabjit Kaur Manuke and Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra as members.

The panel had visited Ludhiana, Moga, Bathinda, Sangrur, Mansa, Nawanshehar, Jalandhar and Amritsar to meet farmers and the youth. It recorded the statements of the affected youth and farmers in the report so that it can be sent to the state government through the state assembly. Vaid, along with members Zira and Chandumajra, handed over the report to the speaker.

Rana KP Singh said the report will be sent to the Punjab government through proper channel to ensure justice to the victims.