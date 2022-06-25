Panel takes stock of facilities at Ludhiana Railway Station

The passenger amenities committee (PAC) of Indian Railways, led by chairperson PK Krishnadas, conducted an inspection at the Ludhiana Railway Station on Saturday.

Krishandas spoke to the passengers about facilities available at the railway station as well as in the trains and checked the drinking water taps as well as the canteen at platform number 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The team checked the damage caused during the protest against the Agnipath scheme around seven days ago. Krishnadas took details of the damage from station director Abhinav Singla and also directed the authorities to prepare a report. The committee members found that the retiring rooms at the station were dirty.

The CCTV room of the Government Railway Police was also checked and the members of the panel said that it is too small. While inspecting the washrooms, which are maintained by a private contractor, the PAC team found that the flush tanks were not working properly. Krishnadas asked the contractor to get them repaired and ensure cleanliness.

The PAC team said that the reconstruction of the railway station will commence in around two months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}