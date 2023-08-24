Ludhiana: Deafening thud, chaos: Students recount horror

A sudden deafening thud and what followed was panic and chaos at the Government Senior Secondary School in Baddowal. The deafening sound of the explosion sent shockwaves through the building, leaving everyone bewildered and uncertain of what had just happened. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Shocked teachers rushed students out of their classrooms without bags and books after the roof of the school staff room collapsed, claiming the life a social studies teacher Ravinder Kaur.

Eyewitnesses recount the horrifying sequence of events that unfolded, triggering chaos and panic in the school. Students were swiftly evacuated from the premises, but in the midst of the frenzy, they were forced to leave behind their bags, books, and personal belongings.

The incident, which occurred on what seemed like any other ordinary day, happened before their eyes, leaving them traumatised and haunted.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred during the seventh period, when approximately 600 students were present in the school in different classrooms. The deafening sound of the explosion sent shockwaves through the building, leaving everyone bewildered and uncertain of what had just happened.

Kiranpreet Kaur, a 10th-grade student, recounted the fear and confusion that gripped the students.

“We were completely unaware of what was happening, but it became evident that something unfortunate had occurred within the school. Before we could gather our thoughts, panicked teachers instructed us to leave everything behind and evacuate immediately,” said Kaur.

Avtar Singh, another student, described the chaotic scene that ensued within minutes of the incident. Students and staff quickly assembled on the school grounds, where distressed teachers desperately sought help, revealing that the roof of the staffroom had collapsed, trapping some teachers under the debris.

Swift action was taken by the Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) officials, who promptly arrived at the school and initiated a rescue operation. Concerned parents also rushed to the school on learning about the incident, their faces masked with worry and fear.

News of the incident quickly spread throughout the community, with an announcement made through the loudspeakers of the nearby gurdwara. The villagers rallied together, joining the rescue efforts and offering support to the affected students and staff.

School Principal, Manila Arora, emphasised the importance of prioritising student safety in the face of an emergency.

“Without wasting a single minute, we ensured the safety of our students, promptly evacuating them from the classrooms. Class teachers were assigned the responsibility of ensuring that all students reached their respective homes safely,” stated Arora.

