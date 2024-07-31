Panic as newborn’s body found in gunny bag in Ludhiana

Panic gripped Tajpur Road, Ludhiana on Wednesday after locals found the body of a newborn stuffed in a gunny bag, officials said. Panic gripped Tajpur Road, Ludhiana on Wednesday after locals found the body of a newborn stuffed in a gunny bag, officials said. (HT File)

On being informed. the Division Number 7 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police sent the body to civil hospital for a post-mortem.

The police registered a first-information report (FIR) against an unidentified accused.

Mukesh Khurana, head of Shani Mandir on Tajpur Road, said they noticed a gunny bag outside the temple. When they opened the bag, they found the body of a newborn boy stuffed in it, he said, and added that they approached the police.

Division Number 7 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Bhupinder Singh said it could be the handiwork of some unmarried woman who aborted her pregnancy to avoid social harassment. After she gave birth to the child, she dumped him in the plot.

The police will check records of hospitals, nursing homes and midwives to get details of women who had childbirth delivery in the past two or three days, he added.