Panic as unidentified man opens fire at Karnal hospital

The staff of a private hospital in Assandh town in the district had a narrow escape on Friday after an unidentified miscreant opened fire inside the medical facility.

As per the hospital staff, the assailant fired 10-12 rounds of bullets at the cabins of two doctors, medical store and toward the roof of the hospital. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place at around 11am when three masked men came on a motorbike. One of them went inside the hospital and opened firing.

The doctor couple- Sandeep Jaglan and Meenakshi Jaglan- were inside their cabins at the time of firing and they alerted the staff, police said.

On the complaint of the hospital staff, an FIR has been registered under sections 307, 34 of the IPC, 25/54/59 of the Arms Act against three unidentified persons.

Assandh ASP Gaurav Rajpurohit, along with a police team and FSL experts visited the crime scene and started the investigation.

It is learnt that a US-based gangster Daler Kotia took the responsibility of the firing as Sandeep told the police that they had also received a ransom call a few days ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police records revealed that last year too Sandeep got a ransom call and involvement of Daler Kotia came to the fore. The police had arrested three people in the case at that time.

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said that police teams were working to bring Daler Kotia to India. ENDS