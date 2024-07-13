Panic grips J&K’s Baramulla after 4.2 magnitude earthquake

Panic gripped parts of north Kashmir after an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck the Baramulla district on Friday afternoon. The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Baramulla district, close to district headquarters. (Gile)

No loss of life or property was reported and the earthquake lasted for a brief period.

The meteorological department (MeT) office in its bulletin said the tremors caused by the 4.2 magnitude earthquake were felt across several parts of Kashmir.

“The depth of earthquake was 5 km and the epicentre: 34.32°N, 74.41°E (Baramulla) and the estimated energy: 1.3 x 10^11 joules (35 megawatt hours, equivalent to 30.1 tons of TNT),” the daily bulletin of MeT said.

Locals, meanwhile, said that the tremors were more prominent in the northern parts of Kashmir and panicked people rushed out of their home to take shelter in open places and roads.