 Panic grips J&K’s Baramulla after 4.2 magnitude earthquake - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Panic grips J&K’s Baramulla after 4.2 magnitude earthquake

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jul 13, 2024 06:40 PM IST

Panic in north Kashmir as 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Baramulla district. No casualties reported. Tremors felt across Kashmir. Epicentre: 34.32°N, 74.41°E.

Panic gripped parts of north Kashmir after an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck the Baramulla district on Friday afternoon.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Baramulla district, close to district headquarters. (Gile)
No loss of life or property was reported and the earthquake lasted for a brief period.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Baramulla district, close to district headquarters.

The meteorological department (MeT) office in its bulletin said the tremors caused by the 4.2 magnitude earthquake were felt across several parts of Kashmir.

“The depth of earthquake was 5 km and the epicentre: 34.32°N, 74.41°E (Baramulla) and the estimated energy: 1.3 x 10^11 joules (35 megawatt hours, equivalent to 30.1 tons of TNT),” the daily bulletin of MeT said.

Locals, meanwhile, said that the tremors were more prominent in the northern parts of Kashmir and panicked people rushed out of their home to take shelter in open places and roads.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panic grips J&K’s Baramulla after 4.2 magnitude earthquake
