Panic grips Ludhiana’s Bal Singh Nagar after two men open fire at locals

Panic gripped Bal Singh Nagar after two men opened fire in the area and threatened a shopkeeper at gunpoint on Tuesday evening.

Angad, a local, said they were setting up hoardings for a blood donation camp in the area when the two men turned up at the spot, asking them to stop installing the hoardings. The accused opened fire after facing opposition, later brandishing a gun at an owner of a medical store who tried to intervene.

The accused damaged the glass door of a shop and also assaulted two other people before fleeing.

Sub-Inspector Jasdeep Singh, station head officer, at the Daresi police station, said the police are recording statements of locals to lodge an FIR. The episode has been captured in the CCTV installed in the area.