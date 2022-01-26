Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panic grips Ludhiana’s Bal Singh Nagar after two men open fire at locals

Two unidentified persons assaulted locals, while they were installing hoardings for a blood donation camp, and at opened fire at them in Ludhiana’s Bal Singh Nagar; they fled the spot after passersby gathered at the spot
Published on Jan 26, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Panic gripped Bal Singh Nagar after two men opened fire in the area and threatened a shopkeeper at gunpoint on Tuesday evening.

Angad, a local, said they were setting up hoardings for a blood donation camp in the area when the two men turned up at the spot, asking them to stop installing the hoardings. The accused opened fire after facing opposition, later brandishing a gun at an owner of a medical store who tried to intervene.

The accused damaged the glass door of a shop and also assaulted two other people before fleeing.

Sub-Inspector Jasdeep Singh, station head officer, at the Daresi police station, said the police are recording statements of locals to lodge an FIR. The episode has been captured in the CCTV installed in the area.

