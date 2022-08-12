Panipat collection firm booked for not depositing 28-lakh to UHBVN

Four FIRs have been registered against a private collection company for causing financial loss to the tune of ₹28 lakh to the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) for not depositing the money it had collected from customers.

The FIRs were registered on the complaints of the sub-divisional officers of Israna, Beholi, Panipat City, and Madlauda.

The complainants alleged that s E-pay Info Serve Private Limited, Panipat, had been appointed by the Nigam for the collection of cash from the consumers. The firm collected the bills from the consumers and issued the receipt, but it neither uploaded the amount on the portal nor deposited it in the Nigam’s account.

As per the complaints, the private company owed ₹23.55 to the Matlauda sub-division, ₹2.57 to Israna, ₹2.18 lakh to the city and ₹21,184 to Beholi.

Police said the officer have submitted the receipts, which were issued by the firm to the customers to the police.

Subsequently, four FIRs under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code were registered at Matlauda, Israna, Samalkha, and Quilla police stations.

As per DS Chhikara, superintendent engineer, Panipat power department, the private firm had been given the tender for the collection of bills from the consumers. But in the last month of its tender, the company did not deposit the amount collected from the consumers to the department.