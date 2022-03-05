Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat cop dies by suicide
chandigarh news

Panipat cop dies by suicide

A head constable of the Panipat police has allegedly ended his life by jumping in front a train
Police said a case has been registered against three persons under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation is on. (iStock)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A head constable of the Panipat police has allegedly ended his life by jumping in front a train.

Deceased Sandeep, 38, a resident of Kaimla village, was posted as a rider at Quila police station in Panipat.

As per the police officials associated with the investigation, the deceased was recently booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage.

Police said the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. As per initial investigation, the deceased had sent a message to his friend and accused some people for forcing him to take the extreme step.

Soon after getting the information, Panipat GRP reached the spot and the body was rushed for postmortem.

Police said a case has been registered against three persons under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation is on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP