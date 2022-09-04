Panipat man hires UP gang to rob daughter’s house: Police

: A Panipat man hired a gang of three robbers from Uttar Pradesh to carry out a theft in his married daughter’s house, police said on Saturday.

Panipat Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan said that the robbers decamped with ₹ 4 lakh cash and jewellery by taking her mother-in-law hostage at gunpoint.

Sawan said that the main accused Sandeep Singh along with the three UP men- identified as Pankaj Kumar and Kapil of Chandan Heri village in Baghpat and Sompal of Muzaffarnagar- were arrested on Thursday. They were produced before the court which sent them to 6-day police remand.

Sawan said that Sandeep’s daughter married Jaganu of Panipat in June and the accused was aware of the cash and jewellery in the house.

He said that Sandeep had gone Chhaprauli in UP to meet his friend Inam who further got him in touch with Kapil, Pankaj, and Sompal to commit this robbery. Sandeep informed the men that his daughter and his son-in-law worked at a bank and only her daughter’s mother-in-law stayed at home.

On July 25, the three masked men committed the crime. On the complaint of the victims, the police registered a case under 342, 379B, 392, 34 of the IPC and Arms Act against the accused. The police had also announced a reward of ₹ 50,000 for information about the miscreants. ENDS