Panipat man stabbed to death

: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Samalkha of Panipat district. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Kuhar Pana village of the district. As per the police complaint filed by the family members of the deceased, the incident took place on Friday night when he was returning to his village and unidentified persons attacked him with sharp edged weapons. They have accused four people of murdering Kumar. The police said that an FIR has been registered under sections 302, 148, 146 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is on to arrest the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}