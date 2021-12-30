Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat MLA’s car set ablaze in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Panipat MLA’s car set ablaze in Chandigarh

Miscreants set ablaze a car belonging to Panipat MLA Pramod Kumar Vij in the high-security Haryana MLAs' hostel in Chandigarh on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday
The burnt car of Panipat MLA Parmod Vij parked at the police station in Sector 3, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Miscreants set ablaze a car belonging to Panipat MLA Pramod Kumar Vij in the high-security Haryana MLAs’ hostel in Chandigarh on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police said a complaint in this regard was lodged by Constable Amit Deswal of 4th Battalion, Haryana, who was posted on guard duty at MLA Hostel, Sector-3.

Deswal said about 11:25 pm, around four persons came in a white-coloured car. One of the persons got out and broke the mirror of the BJP MLA’s Fortuner car, bearing registration number HR-10-AA-0003. The car’s alarms went off, following which the accused ran towards his vehicle and sped away.

Later around 12.30 am, the accused returned and a person wearing red-coloured clothes set the same Fortuner afire. Constable Deswal again tried to chase them but they sped away.

A case under Section 353 (assault), 425 and 426 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

Police are trying to track the accused, on the basis of the registration number of the vehicle in which the accused came. The damaged vehicle was later taken to the police station.

