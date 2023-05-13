Haryana: Gang involved in fuel station robberies busted, five arrested

The crime investigation agency of the Panipat police busted a gang involved in robberies at fuel stations and arrested five persons.

Two motorcycles have also been recovered from the possession of the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have also recovered five illegal weapons and nine live cartridges. Two motorcycles have also been recovered from their possession.

The police claimed that with the arrest, they solved three petrol pump robberies that took place in May in Panipat and Sonepat districts.

The accused have been identified as Ashish, alias Ashu, and Rohit, both residents of Busana village, Sagar and Vikram of Matand village and Parveen of Siwanka village in Sonepat.

Inspector Deepak Kumar, in-charge CIA-I, said following a tip off, the accused were arrested from Nain Pardhana village road on Friday night, when they were plotting another loot incident.

They have been booked under Sections 398 and 401 of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said the accused have been taken on one-day police remand to know about the weapon supplier.