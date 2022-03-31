Panipat police recover SUV, ₹57 lakh, 1.8kg gold from four accused held for embezzlement
The Panipat police have recovered ₹57.16 lakh, 1.8kg gold and an SUV from four persons arrested for embezzling government funds from the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) Yamunanagar office. Police said the recovery was made during their seven-day police remand.
As per a statement issued by the office of Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan, the matter came to light in February after a Panipat resident approached police alleging that he received a huge amount from the UHBVN’s official bank account.
Following this, police had registered a case under Sections 409, 420, 120B, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code on February 8.
The SP said on March 22, the CIA had arrested four persons – UHBVN officials LDC Raghav Wadhwan, divisional accountant Yogesh Lamba, and Raghav’s driver Pawan Kumar and Pawan’s brother-in-law Ajay – for their involvement in the case.
During police investigation, it was found that the accused used to embezzle government funds by creating bogus vouchers, cheques and credited the money into account of people with similar names of UHBVN officials. Later, they used to take back the money after giving some commission to the account holders.
Police said Ajay and Pawan used to provide the bank accounts of people to other accused to transfer the amount.
