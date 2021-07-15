Panipat tutor gets 20-year RI for sodomising two minor brothers

A Panipat-based private tutor was awarded 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomising his two minor students, who are real brothers, in 2019.

A fast track-court of the additional sessions judge Sumit Garg, set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict, Anil Sharma.

According to the police records, Anil was booked under Section 4 of the POCSO Act and Sections 377 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code in February 2019 on the complaint of the grandfather of the victim brothers.

The complaint lodged at the Model Town police station, Panipat, stated the victims, aged 10 and 12 (students of classes 4 and 8), used to go to Anil’s house for English language tuitions. The incident came to light in February 2019, when the elder brother fell ill and was taken to a doctor. He shared his trauma with his mother, a widow, and later his younger brother also disclosed that the tutor had also sodomised him.

The victims said the teacher sexually exploited them on several occasions and threatened them of dire consequences if they didn’t keep mum.

Following the complaint, the medical examination of the kids and the tutor was conducted on February 23, 2019.

The fine imposed upon the convict will be given to the victims as compensation, reads the judgment.