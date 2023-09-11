Panipat’s ASI found dead in Karnal canal

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Panpiat police was found dead under mysterious circumstances after his body, with a bullet injury, was recovered from the Yamuna Western Canal near Budhanpur village of Karnal district on Sunday. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said. HT Image

The deceased was identified as Rishi Kumar, 45, a resident of Khanpur Kalan of Sonepat district. He was posted at Sector 13-17 police station in Panipat. The police said the actual cause of the death will be ascertained in the post-mortem report.

As per the information, the ASI went missing on Saturday night. As he did not reach the police station on Sunday morning, his colleagues tried to contact him on his mobile phone. After no calls were answered, the police started the investigation with the help of his family members.

The police officials said the family members of the deceased have been called to Karnal and the FIR will be registered as per their statements.

Superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said one person identified as Deepak Kumar, who is friend of the deceased, has been taken into custody for interrogation. He was with the ASI on Saturday night.