Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panj Pyare row: AICC Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat apologises
chandigarh news

Panj Pyare row: AICC Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat apologises

Uttarakhand ex-CM says no intention of hurting Sikh sentiments; as atonement, he will clean a gurdwara in his home state with a broom
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Punjab Congress leaders, led by Navjot Singh Sidhu, welcoming AICC in-charge of state affairs Harish Rawat in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Under fire, All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat on Wednesday apologised for his Panj Pyare remark, stating that he had no intention of hurting Sikh sentiments.

Also read: Harish Rawat meets Navjot Singh Sidhu amid Punjab tussle

Rawat, who is in Chandigarh to mediate between the warring factions of the Punjab Congress for unity in the party, said that “sometimes while expressing respect you use such words that are objectionable. I too made the mistake of using the expression Panj Pyare yesterday to refer to our (Punjab Congress) president and working presidents. I am a student of history of the country and the leadership position of Panj Pyare (five beloved ones) cannot be compared with anyone else. I have made this mistake, and I apologise for hurting people’s sentiments,” he posted in Hindi on Facebook.

The former Uttarakhand chief minister also said that as atonement, he will clean a gurdwara in his home state with a broom.

RELATED STORIES

Met Sidhu, Pargat on Tuesday

Rawat had met Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, state general secretary Pargat Singh and two other party leaders on Tuesday at the state unit office in Chandigarh.

After coming out of the meeting, the Punjab affairs in-charge told mediapersons that he had met the Panj Pyare and all issues had been sorted out.

Shiromani Akali Dal demanded apology

His remark drew flak from Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema who asked him to withdraw his “irresponsible” statement and tender an apology. “The Congress leader has no right to equate his partymen, who are ‘patits’ and have no knowledge about the Sikh religion with Panj Pyare. The Panj Pyare are respected and honoured in the Sikh community,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gurdaspur man rapes 14-year-old ‘online friend’, held

Ludhiana crosses milestone of 20 lakh Covid jabs in 8 months

LIT trashes charges of auctioning prime land at throwaway prices

Manual scavenging: FIR lodged against unidentified persons
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP