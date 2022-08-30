Panjab University: 1,200 BCom students fail same paper, blame pattern change

Around 1,200 BCom sixth semester students of Panjab University (PU) and its affiliated colleges have failed the “operational research” paper, for which they had appeared during the examinations held in July. Over 8,000 students had appeared for the paper.

The students submitted a representation in this regard to PU’s controller of examination Jagat Bhushan on Monday and even held a protest on campus. They blocked the main entrance of the varsity’s administrative block for hours, demanding that varsity should resolve the matter.

“The exam’s pattern was not in accordance with previous years, as it was completely practical, with not even a single theoretical question,” the students said in the representation, adding that Section A had six questions, which should have contained four numerical and two theoretical questions.

“Section B and C contains four questions each, which should have at least two numerical and two theoretical questions each,” the students said. Moreover, they have also raised questions regarding the paper checking, which they claimed has not been done properly.

They added that many of them have applied for MBA and further higher studies and already paid the fees.

The students have demanded that grace marks be awarded to them, so that they don’t have to wait for a whole year to retake the examination and pursue their higher studies. “We would like to request the examination department to check question papers of all the subjects carefully and make sure that they are set according to the pattern. In case of any change, students should be told in advance,” they said

“The representation of the affected students has been received by our office and it will be pursued with higher authorities,” Bhushan said.

