Panjab University: 1,200 BCom students fail same paper, blame pattern change
Around 1,200 BCom sixth semester students of Panjab University (PU) and its affiliated colleges have failed the “operational research” paper, for which they had appeared during the examinations held in July. Over 8,000 students had appeared for the paper
The students submitted a representation in this regard to PU’s controller of examination Jagat Bhushan on Monday and even held a protest on campus. They blocked the main entrance of the varsity’s administrative block for hours, demanding that varsity should resolve the matter.
“The exam’s pattern was not in accordance with previous years, as it was completely practical, with not even a single theoretical question,” the students said in the representation, adding that Section A had six questions, which should have contained four numerical and two theoretical questions.
“Section B and C contains four questions each, which should have at least two numerical and two theoretical questions each,” the students said. Moreover, they have also raised questions regarding the paper checking, which they claimed has not been done properly.
They added that many of them have applied for MBA and further higher studies and already paid the fees.
The students have demanded that grace marks be awarded to them, so that they don’t have to wait for a whole year to retake the examination and pursue their higher studies. “We would like to request the examination department to check question papers of all the subjects carefully and make sure that they are set according to the pattern. In case of any change, students should be told in advance,” they said
“The representation of the affected students has been received by our office and it will be pursued with higher authorities,” Bhushan said.
-
Proclaimed offender in attempt to murder case arrested in Chandigarh
Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2019 attempt to murder case. Naseem has been identified as Naseem, a native of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from Satsang Bhawan in Sector 26 on the basis of a tip-off. Police said that Naseem had been booked on May 9, 2019, for allegedly stabbing a fruit vendor, Mohd Ahsan, at the Sector 26 grain market.
-
In a first, PGIMER performs brainstem implant on 2-year-old
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research department of otolaryngology on Monday performed northern India first-ever auditory brainstem implant, and gave the gift of hearing to a two and a half-year-old boy from Haryana. This patient, however, was born without a cochlea or auditory nerves and the implant was not an option.
-
Agri society fraud: Vigilance bureau registers case in ₹7-cr scam, names 7 accused
Punjab vigilance bureau has unearthed Rs 7 crore scam in the Karnana multipurpose agricultural service society limited of SBS Nagar. A case was registered against seven officers and employees at VB police station at Jalandhar and five accused have been arrested. It also sells fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers. The accused named by the vigilance bureau include Secretary Inderjit Dhir, present cashier Harpreet Singh, Randhir, vice president Sukhwinder Singh, committee members Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Lal and Kamaljit Singh.
-
Mohali: Lawrence Bishnoi taken into police remand in fresh case, right after being sent to jail
High drama was witnessed after a Mohali court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in a passport forgery case, only for him to be remanded to 10 days in Kharar police custody in a fresh case registered against him under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has also been arrested in the fake passport case and is on police remand till September 3.
-
Gujarat, Maharashtra seaports new routes for drug smuggling: Punjab Police
The Punjab Police on Monday said the seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra have emerged as the new routes for smuggling drugs into the country. Inspector general of police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that in the last two months, 185.5kg heroin smuggled via seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra has been recovered. Police on Sunday said they had recovered 38kg heroin from a truck coming from Bhuj in Gujarat.
