Panjab University: 2.8-lakh students to take online exams

The odd-semester examinations at Panjab University and its affiliated colleges will begin from Monday in online mode.

A total of 2,86,812 students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses will take the exams. The semester examination of the new batches will begin on March 8.

This will be the first time that PU is conducting semester exams of all students in online mode. Last year, the varsity had conducted online exams for only the final-year students in view of the pandemic.

The question papers will be available both on ugexam.puchd.ac.in and pgexam.puchd.ac.in and will have to be downloaded directly from the home page of these websites without logging in.

To submit the answer sheets, students can either send a soft copy through email or upload it on the portal, or submit the hard copy in person at the institute concerned. Submission of answer sheets through both modes is not permitted.