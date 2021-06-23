Panjab University allows research scholars to return to campus

With the second Covid wave ebbing, Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday decided to allow its research scholars to return to campus so that they can resume their pending work.

The decision was taken based on the recommendation of a varsity panel and a communication in this regard was issued by the office of the dean students’ welfare. As per the circular issued, the research scholars who had left before the start of the second wave of Covid-19, have been allowed to return to the campus.

Last month, PU had advised students to vacate hostels in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, following which a number of research scholars had vacated their accommodations.

The undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students of Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, whose exams will be held physically from June 28, have also been allowed to return to campus to take their exams.

Final semester students who have to complete dissertation/assignments have also been allowed, with the stipulation that they will leave the hostel immediately after completing their work.

Other students who had left the campus earlier due to the pandemic have been advised not to return to campus without any valid reason.

Entrance exams to be rescheduled

PU will announce the revised dates of its entrance exams soon. The varsity has already postponed the PU-CET (PG) entrance exam which was scheduled for June 12 and 13.

As per the previous schedule PU-CET (UG) was to be held on June 27 followed by other entrance exams. However, due to the delay in CBSE Class 12 results, the varsity will reschedule them. The other entrance exams will also be rescheduled.