Panjab University approves new syllabus as per NEP

Drafted in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), the syllabus for the upcoming 2024-25 academic session was approved by various Panjab University faculties during meetings held on Thursday and Friday. While earlier NEP was implemented only for first-year of undergraduate courses offered on the Panjab University campus, this time, it will be enforced at PU affiliated colleges as well. (HT file)

While earlier NEP was implemented only for first-year of undergraduate (UG) courses offered on the campus, this time, it will be enforced at PU affiliated colleges as well.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The meetings for six faculties, including business management and commerce, engineering and technology, and arts were held on Thursday, while meetings of the law, languages and sciences faculties were held on Friday at the PU senate hall. The various board of studies meetings were conducted earlier.

As per an official present in one of these meetings, the main emphasis, despite numerous agendas, was on rolling out NEP in colleges from the next session. Last year, the new syllabus was prepared only for the first year, now, the second year syllabus, as per the NEP, has also been updated.

What’s new

Under the new policy, candidates pursuing a UG degree can opt for different major and minor subjects. They can, if they wish to do so, exit the degree after the first year (or first two semesters) and receive a UG certificate. In case they choose to exit after the second year, they will receive a UG diploma. The NEP also has an academic bank of credits.

For a three-year UG degree, students will have to earn a minimum of 132 credits while for a four-year UG degree, a minimum of 176 credits need to be earned. To clear the course, students will have to score a minimum 40% in each subject.

When NEP was implemented in PU, colleges had expressed reservations in the senate meeting held on June 3, 2023.

The senate had decided to implement NEP in affiliated colleges from the 2024-25 session onwards. PU has been conducting workshops throughout the year to bring colleges up to speed with NEP, while PU’s own experience with implementing the policy can be utilised by colleges.

PU officials confirmed that all preparations have been made to implement the policy from the next session onwards, while other colleges of Punjab were also in the process of implementing NEP in their coursework. Under the new policy, uniformity will be brought in college courses and degrees.