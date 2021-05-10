Panjab University asks students to vacate hostels by May 12

A day after Panjab University (PU) decided to keep all departmental libraries and laboratories closed till May 31, the varsity on Sunday asked the students to vacate hostels by May 12.

This was stated in a communication issued by dean students’ welfare (DSW) SK Tomar to hostel wardens. The varsity has already closed all physical facilities/services on campus till May 31.

A university official said more than 200 students had already vacated their hostel accommodations and there were around 500 students living on the campus currently.

“In the interest of health and safety and to ensure that students residing in hostels are not exposed to the highly infectious virus, it has been advised that they are requested to return to their homes,” reads the communication. Also, a meeting was held on Sunday, regarding this issue at the university.

The UT education department has already directed all educational institutions and public libraries in Chandigarh to stay closed till May 31. Last month, in a meeting chaired by the UT education secretary, it was decided that the students who are staying at hostels of PU and colleges be advised to return to their homes.

Facilitation committee set up

The varsity has also set up a facilitation committee to help students to return to their homes. The committee includes hostel wardens and some senior teachers of the varsity. The committee will help students to reach railway stations, bus stands and also arrangement of travel passes for travel, if required.

All hostel wardens have been told that they ask hostel residents to intimate them about the details of their departure within 24 hours, so that the varsity can seek necessary assistance from the UT administration

A hostel warden said that they are also communicating with students on an individual basis,” he said.

A research scholar of the university, on condition of anonymity, said, “The varsity had advised that students who have some urgent work can stay at hostels with the recommendation from the supervisor. Now, all of a sudden, we are being asked to vacate the hostels till May 12. The decision should have taken the decision earlier.”

Meanwhile, the Western Command has set up a 100 bed Covid hospital at PU’s international students’ hostel, which will be operational from Monday onwards.

